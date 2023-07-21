On Friday, Edward Olivares (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 60.3% of his games this season (41 of 68), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .244 AVG .254 .287 OBP .320 .403 SLG .430 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings