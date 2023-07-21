Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.
- In 64 of 89 games this year (71.9%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 33 games this season (37.1%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.227
|.324
|OBP
|.259
|.474
|SLG
|.373
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|44/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (5-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
