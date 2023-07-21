Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (26.5%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .275 AVG .201 .357 OBP .282 .433 SLG .299 19 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 28/20 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings