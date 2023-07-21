MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .211 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 55 of 91 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.211
|AVG
|.211
|.294
|OBP
|.284
|.361
|SLG
|.322
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
