Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Nick Pratto (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.7%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Pratto has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs four times (5.6%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.252
|.351
|OBP
|.305
|.363
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (5-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
