Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Fueled by 291 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 416 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.61 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.531 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Peter Lambert has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Yankees W 7-2 Home Austin Gomber Carlos Rodón 7/15/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Connor Seabold Clarke Schmidt 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins - Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins - Away Connor Seabold Jesús Luzardo 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away Chase Anderson Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Connor Seabold Jake Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.