Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on July 21, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at LoanDepot park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.335/.462 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has collected 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .240/.322/.369 so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 18 starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|2
|1
|13
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Peter Lambert's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has collected 134 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .376/.425/.463 slash line so far this year.
- Arraez has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 85 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .247/.343/.512 on the season.
- Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.