The Miami Marlins (53-45) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Rockies (37-59) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (5-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.90 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.90 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 18 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 416 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .251 for the campaign with 92 home runs, 24th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.