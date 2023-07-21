Alec Marsh gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 82 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 363 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Marsh (0-3) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Marsh has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams

