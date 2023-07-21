Bobby Witt Jr. and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .251/.292/.447 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .252/.295/.435 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (5-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .263/.332/.427 slash line on the year.

Torres will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a .247/.336/.386 slash line so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

