The New York Yankees (50-47) have dropped four games in a row as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Royals (28-70), who have lost two straight. Friday's matchup at Yankee Stadium starts at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (5-6) for the Yankees and Alec Marsh (0-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (5-6, 4.31 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.

Marsh heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Marsh is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees' Schmidt (5-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 19 starts this season.

Schmidt has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

