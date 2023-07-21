Friday's game between the New York Yankees (50-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-70) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (5-6) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-3).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (29.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 8-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (363 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule