Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Johnny Cueto and the Miami MarlinsJuly 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 16 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In five games this year (21.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|9
|.000
|AVG
|.160
|.000
|OBP
|.214
|.000
|SLG
|.280
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|2/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
