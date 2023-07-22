On Saturday, Kris Bryant (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .252 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (26.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (7.8%).

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .240 AVG .265 .321 OBP .353 .392 SLG .368 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings