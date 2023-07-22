Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .208.
- Isbel has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- In 44 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.195
|AVG
|.222
|.225
|OBP
|.273
|.312
|SLG
|.389
|7
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8).
