Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .277.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.7% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (4.6%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (23 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.322
|.402
|SLG
|.349
|11
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|26/9
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) out to make his 21st start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.
