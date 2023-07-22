C.J. Cron rides a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (38-59) game against the Miami Marlins (53-46) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-1) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-4) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cueto - MIA (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

During 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.

Anderson has recorded one quality start this year.

Anderson will try to pick up his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Marlins

He will match up with a Marlins team that is batting .265 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .400 (21st in the league) with 91 total home runs (26th in MLB action).

Anderson has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Marlins this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

The Marlins' Cueto will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has pitched to a 9.00 ERA this season with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across two games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.