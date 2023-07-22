Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (at 1:05 PM ET).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .247/.288/.441 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He's slashed .249/.291/.429 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2) for his 21st start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.331/.433 on the year.

Torres will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He has a .244/.332/.381 slash line on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

