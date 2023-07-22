Michael Massey leads the Kansas City Royals (28-71) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (51-47), after his two-homer showing in a 5-4 defeat to the Yankees, starting at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.

Singer has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (9-2) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 20 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Cole has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.

