On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 87 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven home a run in 29 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .262 AVG .241 .340 OBP .327 .471 SLG .443 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

