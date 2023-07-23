Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .240.
- In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 23 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.202
|.357
|OBP
|.279
|.433
|SLG
|.313
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
