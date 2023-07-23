Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .204 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 45 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 26.7% of his games this year (12 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.195
|AVG
|.213
|.225
|OBP
|.263
|.312
|SLG
|.373
|7
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|14/2
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.