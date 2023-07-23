Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .171 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Toglia has picked up a hit in five games this season (41.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.208
|AVG
|.091
|.321
|OBP
|.091
|.333
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|6/4
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
