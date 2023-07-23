On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.291) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

In 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (21.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (32.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .211 AVG .214 .294 OBP .288 .361 SLG .327 15 XBH 14 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 58/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings