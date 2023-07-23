MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (.417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.291) this season, fueled by 72 hits.
- In 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 20 games this season (21.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (32.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.211
|AVG
|.214
|.294
|OBP
|.288
|.361
|SLG
|.327
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|58/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Severino (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.66 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .311 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.