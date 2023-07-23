MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, July 23
Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Lucas Giolito starting for the White Sox, and Bailey Ober taking the ball for Twins.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for July 23.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (9-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Alex Faedo (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|SD: Musgrove
|DET: Faedo
|15 (85.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.16
|ERA
|-
|9.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Padres at Tigers
- SD Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Tigers
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (1-11) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (1-4) when the teams play Sunday.
|KC: Lyles
|NYY: Severino
|18 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (48.2 IP)
|5.96
|ERA
|6.66
|6.4
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Royals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-0) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-7) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|SF: Alexander
|WSH: Gore
|31 (26.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (96 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|4.59
|5.1
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Giants at Nationals
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- WSH Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-5) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-6) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|BAL: Wells
|TB: Bradley
|19 (106.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (66.1 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|5.16
|8.9
|K/9
|12.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- BAL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (9-6) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|PHI: Nola
|CLE: Curry
|20 (126.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (50.1 IP)
|4.27
|ERA
|2.86
|9.0
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Guardians
- PHI Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-5) when the teams play on Sunday.
|COL: Blach
|MIA: Luzardo
|7 (13.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (113.1 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|3.34
|3.4
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Jose Ruiz (3-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (2-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|ARI: Ruiz
|CIN: Weaver
|37 (42.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (76 IP)
|5.48
|ERA
|7.22
|8.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- ARI Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Giolito (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Ober (6-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHW: Giolito
|MIN: Ober
|20 (116 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (88.2 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|2.74
|9.5
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Julio Teheran (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|ATL: Elder
|MIL: Teherán
|19 (108.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|4.01
|7.0
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Brewers
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- MIL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (6-7) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (3-6) when the clubs play Sunday.
|STL: Montgomery
|CHC: Taillon
|19 (109 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (77.1 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|6.05
|8.3
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- STL Odds to Win: -145
- CHC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Martin Perez (7-3) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|TEX: Pérez
|5 (25.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (96.2 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|4.84
|6.3
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rangers
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (4-2) when the teams play Sunday.
|PIT: Keller
|LAA: Anderson
|20 (123 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|5.17
|9.5
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to Luis Medina (3-7) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|HOU: Brown
|OAK: Medina
|18 (99.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (65.1 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|5.79
|10.7
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (2-8) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|TOR: Manoah
|SEA: Woo
|15 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (38 IP)
|6.18
|ERA
|4.74
|7.5
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox Sunday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|BOS: TBD
|13 (65.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|5.35
|ERA
|-
|6.6
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Mets at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
