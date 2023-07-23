Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Marlins Player Props
|Rockies vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Marlins
|Rockies vs Marlins Odds
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .299 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Grichuk has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.337
|AVG
|.262
|.395
|OBP
|.328
|.519
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.