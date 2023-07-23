Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+200). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -250 +200 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 1-9-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. Colorado's past four games have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that span was 10.2.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.9%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog eight times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 97 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 16-33 17-23 22-36 24-43 15-16

