Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Sunday.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 426 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.522 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Ty Blach to the mound for his first start this season.

The 32-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen seven times this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Chase Anderson Gerrit Cole 7/18/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Jake Bird Hunter Brown 7/19/2023 Astros L 4-1 Home Austin Gomber Brandon Bielak 7/21/2023 Marlins W 6-1 Away Peter Lambert Braxton Garrett 7/22/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Away Chase Anderson Johnny Cueto 7/23/2023 Marlins - Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals - Away Austin Gomber Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals - Away Connor Seabold Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics - Home Connor Seabold JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Paul Blackburn

