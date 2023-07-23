The Miami Marlins (53-47) take an eight-game losing run into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (39-59), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach.

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

  • Blach starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

  • Luzardo (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 21st start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.34 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .239.
  • He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
  • In 20 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
  • He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

