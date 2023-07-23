On Sunday, July 23, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (52-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-72) at Yankee Stadium, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET. The Yankees will be going for a series sweep.

The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-200). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 61 times and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Yankees have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (28.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win eight times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

