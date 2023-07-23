Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Yankees on July 23, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (99 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.290/.442 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.
- He's slashing .246/.288/.424 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Severino Stats
- Luis Severino (1-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Severino has five starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|2.2
|10
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 1
|4.0
|9
|9
|7
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .264/.330/.432 slash line so far this season.
- Torres hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 83 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .244/.332/.379 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.