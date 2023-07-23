Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the New York Yankees host the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (99 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.290/.442 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.288/.424 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Luis Severino Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Severino Stats

Luis Severino (1-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Severino has five starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Severino Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 17 6.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 2.2 10 7 7 3 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 4.0 9 9 7 2 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 6.0 5 0 0 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 18 5.0 7 4 3 6 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 97 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .264/.330/.432 slash line so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 83 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.

He has a slash line of .244/.332/.379 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

