The New York Yankees (52-47) hope to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals (28-72), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (1-4) for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.96 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.

Lyles is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Lyles will try to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

The Yankees' Severino (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 6.66, a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.767.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Severino has made five starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.