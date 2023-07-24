Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.

In 63.6% of his 99 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 33 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .253 AVG .252 .291 OBP .293 .460 SLG .426 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 48/10 10 SB 18

Guardians Pitching Rankings