Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (26.7%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .275 AVG .210 .357 OBP .287 .433 SLG .317 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 44/18 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings