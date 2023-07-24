Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Matt Duffy returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 20, when he went 0-for-1 against the Tigers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .274.
- Duffy has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (18.4%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.306
|AVG
|.236
|.371
|OBP
|.276
|.387
|SLG
|.309
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|10/4
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
