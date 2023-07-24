The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294 this season while batting .216 with 36 walks and 38 runs scored.

Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (21.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this year (33.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .211 AVG .221 .294 OBP .293 .361 SLG .337 15 XBH 15 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 59/14 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings