Monday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (41-58) versus the Colorado Rockies (39-60) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.

The Nationals will call on Patrick Corbin (6-10) versus the Rockies and Jake Bird (2-1).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have come away with 36 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won 22 of 66 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (428 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule