Monday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (49-50) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (28-73) at 7:10 PM (on July 24). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (4-2) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (2-5).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Royals have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (28.4%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win nine times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (374 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule