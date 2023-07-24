On Monday, July 24 at 7:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (49-50) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (28-73) in the series opener at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +155 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Royals' matchup versus the Guardians but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to defeat the Guardians with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 48 times and won 28, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (28.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 35 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

