The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .210 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .286 AVG .179 .348 OBP .226 .333 SLG .321 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 6/2 K/BB 12/2 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings