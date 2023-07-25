As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.

Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs picked up seven wins at home last year and seven away.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

Mahomes also ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

