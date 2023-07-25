Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 55 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.275
|AVG
|.205
|.357
|OBP
|.285
|.433
|SLG
|.310
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- The Nationals give up the second-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (5-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
