Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Massey has picked up a hit in 34 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has had an RBI in 19 games this season (25.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 74 games (23.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.349
|SLG
|.339
|9
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|30/11
|K/BB
|37/4
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
