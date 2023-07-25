Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 34 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (8.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 19 games this season (25.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 74 games (23.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .226 AVG .202 .306 OBP .231 .349 SLG .339 9 XBH 6 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 37/4 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings