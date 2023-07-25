Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mike Toglia (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .163.
- Toglia has picked up a hit in six games this season (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Toglia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.208
|AVG
|.105
|.321
|OBP
|.150
|.333
|SLG
|.158
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/4
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.