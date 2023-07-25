MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .213 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (21.1%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.211
|AVG
|.216
|.294
|OBP
|.286
|.361
|SLG
|.329
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|60/14
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
