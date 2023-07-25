Nick Pratto -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (29.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (9.5%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .234 AVG .248 .351 OBP .308 .363 SLG .403 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 64/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings