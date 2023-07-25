On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 191 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .204 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Lopez has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 56 games this season.

In eight games this season (14.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .185 AVG .218 .361 OBP .277 .277 SLG .276 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 12/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings