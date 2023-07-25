Tuesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (41-59) versus the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The Nationals will give the nod to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (42%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won 29 of 78 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (438 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule