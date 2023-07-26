Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 103 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .442. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 64 of 101 games this year (63.4%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (29.7%).
- He has homered in 15 games this year (14.9%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 33 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season (45 of 101), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.254
|.291
|OBP
|.296
|.460
|SLG
|.426
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|49/11
|10
|SB
|18
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.74, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
