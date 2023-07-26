The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Austin Riley to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 187 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .490 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.267).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 112 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 511.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 16 starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Anthony DeSclafani 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller

